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Sports

Horvath scores 4 TDs, Lions beat winless Redblacks

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2026 10:23 pm
2 min read
BC Lions running back Zander Horvath (34) scores a touchdown during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Tanouye. View image in full screen
BC Lions running back Zander Horvath (34) scores a touchdown during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Tanouye.
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OTTAWA – Zander Horvath rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns to lead the B.C. Lions to a 45-24 win over the winless Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday night.

With the loss, the 0-11 Redblacks will go more than a calendar year without a victory. Ottawa last won Sept. 5, 2025, and with a bye next week won’t play again until Sept. 12. Ottawa’s 17-game losing streak is now the longest of the CFL’s modern era.

Jake Maier, who finished 19-for-33 and 291 yards and two touchdowns, became the first quarterback to lose 11 straight starts.

Nathan Rourke was 22-for-25 for 355 yards and two touchdowns for his fourth straight 300-plus yard game. He was also picked off twice. The Lions improved to 6-5 with their fifth win in a row.

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Leading 31-24, the Lions extended their cushion when Rourke connected with Jevon Cottoy on a 14-yard touchdown and then Horvath added his fourth punching in from the one-yard line to take a 45-24 lead with under three minutes remaining.

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After converting on third-and-one, Maier found Ayden Eberhardt, who spun out of a tackle and raced 49 yards for a touchdown to tie the game 24-24. But Rourke marched the Lions right back down field and Horvath scored his third touchdown to take a 31-24 lead.

The Lions opened the second half with a touchdown after a major Grade 2 unnecessary roughness penalty for 25 yards put them on Ottawa’s 18-yard line. Three plays later Horvath had his second touchdown.

After one of its better starts of the season, Ottawa found itself tied 17-17 at halftime.

The Redblacks led for much of the opening half, led by two Alonzo Addae interceptions, but the Lions rallied from an 11-point deficit.

The Lions opened the scoring with a 31-yard Sean Whyte field goal.

Addae then picked off Rourke at the B.C. 10, setting up Maier’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Eberhardt for a 7-3 lead.

Early in the second quarter Addae intercepted Rourke at the Lions’ 35 and returned it to the nine. A horse-collar penalty moved Ottawa to the goal line, where Bryson Barnes ran it in for a 14-3 lead.

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The Lions answered with Rourke connecting with James Butler for a 10-yard touchdown before taking their first lead.

Rourke found Jermaine Jackson, who bobbled the ball before regaining control and raced 41 yards to the Ottawa two. Horvath scored on the next play to put the Lions ahead 17-14.

Maier had a solid final drive, moving the Redblacks into position for a Brett Lauther 43-yard field goal to tie the game at the half.

UP NEXT

Lions: Visit the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Redblacks: Visit the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, Sept. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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