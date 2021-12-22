SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Capacity at world junior games cut in half after Alberta announces new COVID-19 restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2021 11:27 am
Click to play video: 'Dr. Hinshaw’s dire Omicron warning: ‘We will see transmission rise to heights we’ve never seen’' Dr. Hinshaw’s dire Omicron warning: ‘We will see transmission rise to heights we’ve never seen’
WATCH ABOVE: The COVID-19 Omicron variant is now dominant in Alberta according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. While there are no new mandates for personal gatherings, health officials are urging Albertans to reduce their contacts by 50 per cent to slow the spread. But as Lauren Pullen reports, several Alberta medical experts say that’s not enough.

The world junior hockey championships are cutting crowd capacity in half for all games, after Alberta tightened restrictions amid the surging Omicron variant.

Starting Friday, all Alberta venues with a capacity above 1,000 people will be capped at half capacity. Venues with a capacity of 500 to 1,000 will be limited to 500.

Attendees must be masked at all times. Food and drink can’t be consumed in seats or at intermission to ensure masks are worn throughout.

Hockey Canada said in a statement Tuesday that the event ticketing team is addressing how to implement the change and will be in contact with ticket holders by the end of day on Dec. 23.

“We thank our ticket holders for their patience and request that they please wait to receive the detailed communication before inquiring about next steps,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Alberta COVID-19 restrictions target capacity at large events, venues

The world championships are scheduled to start on Boxing Day in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Alberta’s chief officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday that there were 6,045 active Omicron cases in Alberta, an increase of nearly 600 from the day before. She said variant case count is doubling every two to three days.

Click to play video: 'Minister Copping details new COVID-19 restrictions to fight the Omicron variant' Minister Copping details new COVID-19 restrictions to fight the Omicron variant
Minister Copping details new COVID-19 restrictions to fight the Omicron variant

Pre-tournament games at the world junior hockey championships, which were supposed to have started this past Sunday, had already been pushed back and reduced due to the “changing epidemiological situation” around the pandemic, Hockey Canada said in a statement.

Trending Stories

Each team will play one game on Thursday, with Canada taking on Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

“With five exciting games scheduled for Edmonton and Red Deer, we look forward to the teams hitting the ice in both communities and getting the World Juniors festivities underway,” said Dean McIntosh, Hockey Canada’s vice-president of events and properties.

Read more: All Albertans 18+ can now book COVID-19 vaccine booster appointments

Eleven games had originally been scheduled as part of the pre-tournament schedule.

The teams arrived in Canada last week. Players and staff were required to produce two negative tests before departing for Canada and have been tested every day since their arrival.

The 2021 world junior championship in Edmonton was held minus fans because of the pandemic.

Read more: Alberta Indigenous artist to be featured at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

The new restrictions will also apply to upcoming Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames hockey games.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw reported 786 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 6,045 active cases. There were also two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing that total to 3,294.

There were 329 people in hospital, including 69 in intensive care. In pre-pandemic days, Alberta had a maximum 173 ICU beds, but officials have been adding ad hoc spaces since then and had to more than double capacity in the last wave to meet demand.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagAlberta Coronavirus tagOmicron tagWorld Juniors tagAlberta COVID Restrictions tagWorld Junior Hockey Championships tagAlberta Omicron tag2022 world juniors tagWorld Juniors Alberta tagWorld Juniors capacity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers