Manitoba Moose announce pre-season schedule

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For the first time in seven years the Manitoba Moose will play pre-season games against an AHL opponent.

The Moose announced their pre-season schedule on Monday with a pair of exhibition tests scheduled against the Iowa Wild. Typically, the Moose play the Manitoba Bisons Men’s Hockey team to get tuned up for the regular season, but this fall they’ll have real exhibition games for the first time since 2019.

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The Moose will face the Wild on Friday, Sept. 25, and again the next day. Both contests are scheduled to take place in St. Paul, Minn., with puck drop scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Most of the Moose players will be attending the NHL Prospect Challenge in Quebec in mid-September as part of Winnipeg Jets rookie camp. The Jets prospects will face the Montreal Canadiens of the future on Sept. 12 followed by a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs top prospects on Sept. 13.

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The Moose will kick off the regular season at the Canada Life Centre with their home opener against the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 3.