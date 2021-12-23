COVID-19: 1 death, 194 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported on Thursday that one more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Saskatchewan health officials stated, as of Dec. 23, a total of 87 individuals are hospitalized, including 58 inpatient hospitalizations and 29 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 87 patients, 50 (57.5 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Regina and Saskatoon’s new cases are neck and neck. Officials reported 63 new cases in Saskatoon and 64 new cases in Regina. There are five new cases that have pending residence information.

Four Saskatchewan residents who tested positive out of province were added to the case counts.

Saskatchewan health officials stated the seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 88 (7.3 new cases per 100,000).

There are 789 cases that are considered active and 80,906 cases are considered recovered. Officials report 2,435 tests were done for COVID-19. There are 2,401 doses of the vaccine that has been administered.

