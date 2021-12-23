SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: 1 death, 194 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 4:26 pm
Saskatchewan health officials report one death and 194 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan health officials report one death and 194 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Canadian Press, File

Saskatchewan health officials reported on Thursday that one more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Saskatchewan health officials stated, as of Dec. 23, a total of 87 individuals are hospitalized, including 58 inpatient hospitalizations and 29 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 87 patients, 50 (57.5 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19 gathering restrictions ‘not ruled out’ for Saskatchewan: Scott Moe

Regina and Saskatoon’s new cases are neck and neck. Officials reported 63 new cases in Saskatoon and 64 new cases in Regina. There are five new cases that have pending residence information.

Four Saskatchewan residents who tested positive out of province were added to the case counts.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Gather safely’: No COVID-19 gathering restrictions for Sask. ahead of holidays despite modelling

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan health officials stated the seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 88 (7.3 new cases per 100,000).

There are 789 cases that are considered active and 80,906 cases are considered recovered. Officials report 2,435 tests were done for COVID-19. There are 2,401 doses of the vaccine that has been administered.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: No new measures in Saskatchewan while Alberta limits large events amid Omicron' COVID-19: No new measures in Saskatchewan while Alberta limits large events amid Omicron
COVID-19: No new measures in Saskatchewan while Alberta limits large events amid Omicron
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagRegina News tagSaskatchewan Government tagSask COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers