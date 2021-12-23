SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 gathering restrictions ‘not ruled out’ for Saskatchewan: Scott Moe

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 3:42 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: No new measures in Saskatchewan while Alberta limits large events amid Omicron' COVID-19: No new measures in Saskatchewan while Alberta limits large events amid Omicron
As the holiday season kicks in with rising cases of COVID-19 across the country due to the Omicron variant, provinces are responding differently. Saskatchewan’s government asked residents to gather safely but brought in no new measures while Alberta is limiting large gatherings.

In a video posted to his Twitter page on Thursday, Premier Scott Moe said COVID-19 gathering restrictions and other measures have not been “ruled out” for next week.

With Omicron cases on the rise in the province, Moe added that officials are watching the situation “very closely.”

Read more: No COVID-19 gathering restrictions for Sask. ahead of holidays despite modelling

“We should be concerned about Omicron, but not panicked,” Moe said towards the end of the video.

“Case counts are definitely rising and they will continue to rise in the days ahead.”

He added that serious cases and hospitalizations “remain low and manageable.”

Read more: Omicron, holidays a ‘perfect storm’ for stress and anxiety. Here’s how to cope

“We do not want to go back to shutting down activities, restricting businesses in our communities and taking away your personal freedoms.”

Moe said there are some actions residents can take to protect themselves and others and keep the pressure off the health-care system.

Moe advises residents to get their booster shot, which he acknowledged may not prevent them from contracting the coronavirus, but should prevent them from getting really sick.

Read more: Scott Moe talks 2021 regrets, losing political ground and shinny hockey in year-end chat

He also encouraged residents to pick up a box of rapid tests and test regularly to ensure COVID-19 is not being spread.

“The good news is that our Saskatchewan health-care workers have done a remarkable job in rolling out our booster program and distributing free rapid test kits all over the province,” Moe said.

