COVID-19 gathering restrictions ‘not ruled out’ for Saskatchewan: Scott Moe

Send this page to someone via email

In a video posted to his Twitter page on Thursday, Premier Scott Moe said COVID-19 gathering restrictions and other measures have not been “ruled out” for next week.

With Omicron cases on the rise in the province, Moe added that officials are watching the situation “very closely.”

“We should be concerned about Omicron, but not panicked,” Moe said towards the end of the video.

“Case counts are definitely rising and they will continue to rise in the days ahead.”

He added that serious cases and hospitalizations “remain low and manageable.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not want to go back to shutting down activities, restricting businesses in our communities and taking away your personal freedoms.”

Some may be wondering what the recent increase in cases across the country means for the holiday season, see my message here: pic.twitter.com/NDm5gYXnUE — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) December 23, 2021

Moe said there are some actions residents can take to protect themselves and others and keep the pressure off the health-care system.

Moe advises residents to get their booster shot, which he acknowledged may not prevent them from contracting the coronavirus, but should prevent them from getting really sick.

Story continues below advertisement

He also encouraged residents to pick up a box of rapid tests and test regularly to ensure COVID-19 is not being spread.

“The good news is that our Saskatchewan health-care workers have done a remarkable job in rolling out our booster program and distributing free rapid test kits all over the province,” Moe said.