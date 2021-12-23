Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update for Alberta Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post and on Corus Alberta radio stations.

Typically Hinshaw provides updates on Tuesdays. The news release said Hinshaw would provide “an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health.”

On Wednesday, there were 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed. The province also said another 522 Omicron cases had been confirmed. There have now been 2,131 Omicron cases confirmed in Alberta since Nov. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 7,065 active cases in the province Wednesday.

There were 326 people in hospital receiving care for COVID on Wednesday. Of those, 65 people were in the ICU.

According to Hinshaw, 83 per cent of the ICU admissions were partially or unvaccinated. Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 21, 87 per cent of all Alberta ICU admissions were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.