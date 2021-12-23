SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 23, 2021 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021' Answering your COVID-19 questions – Dec. 23, 2021
"This variant is moving through everybody explosively." Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk talks about how widespread exposure could be to the Omicron variant, and answers your COVID-19 questions.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update for Alberta Thursday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post and on Corus Alberta radio stations.

Read more: COVID-19: 522 new cases of Omicron confirmed in Alberta Wednesday

Typically Hinshaw provides updates on Tuesdays. The news release said Hinshaw would provide “an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health.”

On Wednesday, there were 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed. The province also said another 522 Omicron cases had been confirmed. There have now been 2,131 Omicron cases confirmed in Alberta since Nov. 30.

Click to play video: 'Alberta colleges, universities going back online as COVID-19 Omicron cases rise' Alberta colleges, universities going back online as COVID-19 Omicron cases rise
Story continues below advertisement

There were 7,065 active cases in the province Wednesday.

Trending Stories

There were 326 people in hospital receiving care for COVID on Wednesday. Of those, 65 people were in the ICU.

Read more: Alberta post-secondary institutions move online as Omicron cases rise

According to Hinshaw, 83 per cent of the ICU admissions were partially or unvaccinated. Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 21, 87 per cent of all Alberta ICU admissions were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagdr deena hinshaw tagAlberta COVID-19 Update tagAlberta Coronavirus Update tagAlberta coronavirus numbers tagAlberta COVID tagAlberta coronavirus stats tagalberta covid numbers tagHinshaw update tagAlberta COVID stats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers