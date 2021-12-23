Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police look for missing 27-year-old man

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 23, 2021 7:57 am
London police are looking for missing person Cody Franssen, 27. View image in full screen
London police are looking for missing person Cody Franssen, 27. via London Police

The London Police Service is looking for a 27-year-old man reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say Cody Franssen was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Adelaide Street and Marshall Street, between Dundas and King streets.

Read more: Western University PhD student creates missing persons research hub

He is described by police as five-feet-two-inches tall and 145 pounds with a shaved head. He was last seen in a grey winter jacket with black trim and a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and black running shoes, police said.

Police and Franssen’s family are concerned for his welfare and they ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

