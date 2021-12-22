Police investigating Vancouver’s 18th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s 18th homicide of the year after a man was killed Thursday morning in a stabbing.

Police responded to the Hazelwood Hotel in the Downtown Eastside around 9:30 a.m. after reports the man had been stabbed outside the building.

The 52-year-old was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, the Vancouver Police Department said in a Wednesday news release.

No arrests have been made and policing are appealing to the public for any information on the incident.

The detachment’s homicide investigators can be reached at 604-717-2500.

