Six people charged in 2020 bust of drug labs in Richmond, B.C.

Six people have been charged with a variety of drug possession and production-related offences after a bust that spanned several labs in Richmond, B.C. last year.

The Mounties started the investigation in March 2020, arrested the suspects in October 2020, and on Wednesday, confirmed that charges have been laid.

Huang-Wei Hsu, Chanel Hsu, Kim World Huang, Yung En Yang, Zekun Cao, and Liu Yuan Song now face between one and 15 offences each.

“These types of investigations are extremely complex and officers spend countless hours on advancing these major crime investigations,” said Insp. Michael Cohee of the Richmond RCMP.

“This speaks to the level of commitment our offices have to our community and ensuring public safety in Richmond.”

Last year, the RCMP identified the group of suspects as a “priority” and said the dismantling of the labs would result in a “significant disruption” of organized crime in Richmond.

After executing the search warrants in three locations, police seized more than 100 kilograms of illicit drugs from the labs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA, cannabis, ephedrine, and a heroin-fentayl mix.

They also seized five rifles, three pistols, five sound suppressors, three pill presses, more than $200,000 in cash, 70 silver bars, five vehicles, 23 cell phones, and four luxury watches.

Richmond RCMP seized a number of firearms from three clandestine drug labs in Richmond, B.C. in October 2020. Richmond RCMP

In addition to possession and production-related charges, Huang-Wei Hsu has been charged with possessing a loaded restricted firearm and conducted energy weapon, and possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been altered.

Kim World Huang and Yang also face weapons charges, including possessing a prohibited firearm, a non-restricted firearm and prohibited devices.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information about possible clandestine drug labs to contact them at 604-278-1212 or call Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477.