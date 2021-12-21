Rings stolen after 2 robberies at same Halifax jewelry store

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police is investigating after rings were stolen in two robberies at a local jewelry store.

In a release, police said they responded to a report of a break and enter in the 1000 block of South Park Street around 4 a.m. on Nov. 30.

It said the suspects stole several gold and silver men’s rings before fleeing the area on foot.

The first break-in happened on Nov. 30. Halifax Regional Police

One suspect is described as wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood, jeans, and black shoes. The other suspect was wearing a black sweater with a logo on the front, black pants with a white stripe down the leg and was carrying a black backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, on Dec. 9 around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter at the same store, where the suspects had stolen several men’s rings before fleeing on foot.

Another break-in at the same store happened on Dec. 9. Halifax Regional Police

The first suspect is described as around 25 to 30 years old, about 5’7″ and 150 pounds, wearing a beige winter jacket.

The second is described as 25 to 30 years old, around 5’11” and 170 pounds, and wearing a black or navy blue winter jacket.

Police say the incidents remain under investigation.

Advertisement