Rings stolen after 2 robberies at same Halifax jewelry store

Halifax Regional Police is investigating after rings were stolen in two robberies at a local jewelry store.
In a release, police said they responded to a report of a break and enter in the 1000 block of South Park Street around 4 a.m. on Nov. 30.
It said the suspects stole several gold and silver men’s rings before fleeing the area on foot.
One suspect is described as wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood, jeans, and black shoes. The other suspect was wearing a black sweater with a logo on the front, black pants with a white stripe down the leg and was carrying a black backpack.
Then, on Dec. 9 around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter at the same store, where the suspects had stolen several men’s rings before fleeing on foot.
The first suspect is described as around 25 to 30 years old, about 5’7″ and 150 pounds, wearing a beige winter jacket.
The second is described as 25 to 30 years old, around 5’11” and 170 pounds, and wearing a black or navy blue winter jacket.
Police say the incidents remain under investigation.
Comments