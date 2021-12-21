New Brunswick premier, top doctor, to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will be providing a COVID-19 update Tuesday.

The update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

New Brunswick reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 and 107 recoveries the day before.

As of Monday, health officials said 42 people are in hospital as a result of the disease with 17 of those patients in intensive care.

Officials said most of those who are hospitalized, as well as most of the new cases, continue to be people who are unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the Omicron variant was first identified in the province on Nov. 26, 31 cases have been confirmed.

1:31 New Brunswick’s. health minister says COVID-19 rapid test kits effective New Brunswick’s. health minister says COVID-19 rapid test kits effective

-With files from the Canadian Press