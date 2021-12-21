Menu

Health

New Brunswick premier, top doctor, to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 10:27 am
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Government of New Brunswick

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will be providing a COVID-19 update Tuesday.

The update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

New Brunswick reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 and 107 recoveries the day before.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reports 118 new infections, 31 confirmed Omicron variant cases so far

As of Monday, health officials said 42 people are in hospital as a result of the disease with 17 of those patients in intensive care.

Trending Stories

Officials said most of those who are hospitalized, as well as most of the new cases, continue to be people who are unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the Omicron variant was first identified in the province on Nov. 26, 31 cases have been confirmed.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick’s. health minister says COVID-19 rapid test kits effective' New Brunswick’s. health minister says COVID-19 rapid test kits effective
New Brunswick’s. health minister says COVID-19 rapid test kits effective

-With files from the Canadian Press

