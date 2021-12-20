Winnipeg man climbs tree to avoid arrest, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man armed with bear spray took to the trees to avoid arrest last weekend after being caught driving a stolen truck, Winnipeg police say.

Officers said they were in west Elmwood when they spotted the truck drive by late on Saturday night. After police attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove off.

Minutes later, police said they found the truck abandoned near Sinclair Street.

The K9 unit was brought in and assisted with tracking the suspect to the 700 block of Bannerman Avenue.

There, police said they found the suspect trying to hide by climbing a tree.

The WPS said they found two cans of bear spray that belonged to the suspect — one on his person and the other in the stolen truck.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with flight from police and multiple counts of possession of a weapon, among other offences.

He remains in custody.