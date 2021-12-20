Complaints of lewd acts in Kamloops, B.C. drive-thrus lead to arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A series of lewd acts at Kamloops drive-thru restaurants led to an arrest and a call for more witnesses.

Kamloops RCMP said they received reports Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 of a man in a truck committing indecent acts while using a restaurant drive-thru.

Then, on Dec. 9, just before 5 a.m., officers were conducting surveillance on Notre Dame Drive as part of the investigation when they located and arrested a suspect.

“Based on the information gathered so far, investigators believe there may be other people who were exposed and have not yet reported to police,” Const. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson, said in a press release.

“If this sounds like something that may have happened to you recently, or to someone you know, please contact us as soon as possible.”

The man was released with a court date and conditions, with charge recommendations anticipated pending the investigation’s conclusion.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP and reference file 2021-42833.