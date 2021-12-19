Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 reports 3,846 new cases in Quebec, three more deaths

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2021 12:34 pm
A person wears a mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus while walking past a Christmas tree in a store on Wednesday December 15, 2021. View image in full screen
A person wears a mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus while walking past a Christmas tree in a store on Wednesday December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Quebec is reporting 3,846 new COVID-19 cases, setting an all-time high for the province’s daily tally for the second time in three days.

Quebec also broke its record on Friday, reporting 3,768 diagnoses, compared to the previous high of 3,127 back in January.

Health officials say there are three more deaths linked to the virus, and hospitalizations have increased to 376 — a jump of 29 patients — with 79 people in intensive care, an increase of five.

The seven-day rolling average for cases in the province is 2,820.

Read more: 3,631 COVID 19 cases, two deaths, and an increase in hospitalizations reported in Quebec

According to the Health Department, 88 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 81 per cent have received at least two doses and eight per cent have received a booster.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec will roll out its first delivery of rapid COVID-19 tests in more than 1,900 pharmacies across the province starting tomorrow as part of a series of new measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Read more: Valérie Plante is placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

More than 800,000 rapid test kits are expected to be distributed by the start of the holiday season for anyone 14 and over, and retail stores, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Click to play video: 'Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases' Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 19, 2021.

INDEX: ONTARIO/QUEBEC HEALTH POLITICS

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagQuebec tagMontreal tagLegault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers