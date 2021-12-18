Valérie Plante is placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID 19

Mayor Plante isolates herself from the rest of the city.

The Omicron wave is not lost on politicians. After the Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge, the mayoress of Montreal Valérie Plante announced on Saturday that she had received a positive test for COVID-19.

“I will continue my virtual activities during my isolation. The Omicron variant is very contagious,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ms. Plante called on the population to remain cautious and to respect public health rules. “We will cross this wave together,” she concluded in her micromessage.

The day before, she had indicated that she was placed in administrative segregation because a member of her entourage had COVID-19.

“On Friday, I was tested for COVID-19, following a positive result obtained by a member of my entourage. I got my result today and unfortunately it is positive. Being doubly vaccinated, I fortunately feel few symptoms related to the virus. This will allow me to continue all my activities in virtual mode during my period of isolation. My team and I have also communicated with those with whom I have been in contact over the past few days to urge them to take the appropriate measures, as planned by Public Health. I would like to invite Montrealers to exercise the utmost caution at the end of the year. The Omicron variant is particularly contagious and no one is immune. We must once again show resilience and solidarity, but together we will cross this new wave,” said the mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante in a statement. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "On Friday, I was tested for COVID-19, following a positive result obtained by a member of my entourage. I got my result today and unfortunately it is positive.</p><p>Being doubly vaccinated, I fortunately feel few symptoms related to the virus. This will allow me to continue all my activities in virtual mode during my period of isolation.</p><p>My team and I have also communicated with those with whom I have been in contact over the past few days to urge them to take the appropriate measures, as planned by Public Health.</p><p>I would like to invite Montrealers to exercise the utmost caution at the end of the year.</p><p>The Omicron variant is particularly contagious and no one is immune. We must once again show resilience and solidarity, but together we will cross this new wave," said the mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante in a statement.

Thursday, Jean-François Roberge announced that he was forced to go into isolation until December 25 following a positive result in a COVID-19 test.

In a statement on Twitter, the minister said he was placed in administrative segregation on December 13.

(The Canadian Press)

