Health

3,631 COVID 19 cases, two deaths, and an increase in hospitalizations reported in Quebec

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2021 11:56 am
People walk by a COVID-19 rapid testing business in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
People walk by a COVID-19 rapid testing business in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 3,631 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations have increased to 347, a jump of 35 patients, with 74 listed in intensive care, an increase of 12.

According to the Health Department, 88 per cent of Quebecers aged five and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 81 per cent have received at least two doses and seven per cent have received a booster.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec sets new daily record with 3,768 cases, active total skyrockets

Premier Francois Legault reintroduced a series of measures coming into effect on Monday to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus and said Quebecers will need to cut their contacts by half.

Legault, in a message posted today on Facebook, called for a Christmas truce: an end to social media attacks and a renewed focus on reducing contacts, getting a booster and doing what’s necessary to reduce the impact on the health network.

On Friday, Quebec posted a pandemic record for daily infections on Friday with 3,768 cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.

