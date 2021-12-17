Menu

Health

COVID-19: Quebec sets new daily record with 3,768 cases, active total skyrockets

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases' Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
Premier François Legault delivered the tough news to Quebecers on Thursday – there will be more public health restrictions starting next Monday amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. Among the restrictions, he announced capacity reductions in public spaces including at places of worship and restaurants, banned karaoke, a maximum 10-person capacity for home gatherings, forbidding school sports tournaments and more.

As expected, Quebec is reporting a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 3,768 new infections and seven more deaths.

The highest number of cases in one day in Quebec was recorded on Jan. 6, 2021 with 2,880 infections. The single-day record, however, is held by Ontario with 4,812 on April 16.

The number of active cases in Quebec has soared to over 19,500.

Quebec Premier François Legault warned of the spike in a news conference on Thursday, where he announced new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the Omicron variant begins to take hold in the province.

Read more: Quebec to ban high-risk activities, reduce store capacities as COVID-19 cases surge

The government’s two-pronged approach focuses on reducing contacts and accelerating the rollout of third dose booster shots to a wider segment of the population.

Story continues below advertisement

Stores, gyms, bars, cinemas, restaurants, theatres will only be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity as of Monday. And activities such as dancing and karaoke are once again being prohibited.

Legault said the increase in cases could result in increased hospitalizations and that new modelling projections showed the province’s already fragile health-network could be overcapacity as early as January.

Click to play video: 'Testing clinics overwhelmed' Testing clinics overwhelmed
Testing clinics overwhelmed

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by seven over the previous day with 39 new patients admitted and 32 discharged. Of the 312 people in hospital, 62 are in the intensive care.

In the last 24 hours, 56,097 shots of COVID-19 vaccines were administered. So far, 83,8 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

On Monday, Dec. 20 appointments will open up for booster shots to people aged 65 and over, then for those 60 and over on Dec. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, the province has recorded 478,246 infections, 447,054 recoveries and 11,634 deaths.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
