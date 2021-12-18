Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Capacity limits back in place in Ontario’s large venues today due to Omicron

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2021 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron spread' COVID-19: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron spread
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday that beginning at midnight Dec. 18, capacity limits of 50 per cent will be applied to indoor venues with a capacity of 1,000 or more, including sports facilities, theatres and concert venues. Ford made the announcement as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province and the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Crowd limits are back in effect at stadiums, concert halls and other venues in Ontario with a capacity of more than 1,000.

As of first thing this morning, they’re limited to a capacity of 50 per cent, in an effort to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario reports 3,301 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Premier Doug Ford announced the restriction on Wednesday, at the same time that he rolled out an expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign.

Yesterday, he went even further and said restaurants, retailers and other indoor settings would see their capacity limited to 50 per cent as well.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario announces new restrictions in response to Omicron COVID variant

Story continues below advertisement

He also reduced the cap on indoor social gatherings from 25 to 10, and the limit on outdoor social gatherings from 100 to 25.

Those measures come into effect first thing tomorrow.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Manitoba announces reduced capacity, group sizes amid Omicron scare' COVID-19: Manitoba announces reduced capacity, group sizes amid Omicron scare
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagOntario COVID tagOmicron variant tagcovid ontario tagrogers centre tagmlse tagcapacity limits tagStadium tagsocial gathering tagCOVID social gathering tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers