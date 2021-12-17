Menu

Brent Roussin
December 17 2021 5:56pm
02:50

COVID-19: Manitoba announces reduced capacity, group sizes amid Omicron scare

Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced on Friday new public health orders for the province for the next three weeks due to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Among these measures are the reduction of gathering limits (a household plus 10 if everyone is vaccinated, or a household plus five is someone is unvaccinated), capacity restrictions in public places, no sports tournaments and more.

