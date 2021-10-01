Menu

Audrey Gordon
October 1 2021 3:33pm
04:49

Manitoba health officials outline new COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated people

Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon and chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin outlined new restrictions for unvaccinated people on Friday, as the province deals with rising COVID-19 case numbers. The province will move to the “restricted” orange level and introduce restrictions that include expanding proof of vaccination requirements and reducing capacity limits for gatherings with unvaccinated people present.

