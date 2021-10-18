Menu

Audrey Gordon
October 18 2021 11:00pm
Manitoba cabinet ministers apologize after indoor, maskless photo surfaces

Manitoba’s health minister and families minister apologized Monday after a photo surfaced on social media of them posing for a picture at an indoor event while not wearing masks.

