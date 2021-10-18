Manitoba cabinet ministers apologize after indoor, maskless photo surfaces

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s health minister and families minister apologized Monday after a photo surfaced on social media of them posing for a picture at an indoor event while not wearing masks.

Both Audrey Gordon and Rochelle Squires said they regret taking the photo, which was snapped at the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s annual fundraising gala, The Ball, and was posted to Squires’ Instagram page over the weekend.

They said while they were eating at a table, they were asked to take a photo.

“I got up and joined the group in the photo, neglecting to wear my mask,” Gordon said. “It’s unfortunate and it was wrong and it should not have happened and for that, I deeply apologize.

“I do believe as Minister of Health, I should be held to a higher standard and I have always upheld that standard.”

Squires called the photo a “mistake”.

“When I’m out in public, I do believe in adhering to the public health orders and have worn my mask on all occasions,” Squires said.

Both said they attended an event the night before where their masks were on the whole time, because it didn’t involve eating or drinking.

Minister of Sport, Culture, and Heritage Cathy Cox was also in the photo.

Winnipeg Art Gallery engagement supervisor Amy Rebecca Harrison said all provincial public health orders were followed during the evening including keeping the capacity to less than 50 per cent.

“Proof of double immunization was required for entry, with a COVID-19 Immunization Card and photo ID checked before entry,” Harrison said in a statement to Global News.

“Guests were advised to wear face masks when not seated unless taking a sip of a drink. Some chose to remove masks for a moment to have their photo taken. ”

Gordon said she would “gladly” pay a fine if one was issued.

