Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to become available in Manitoba as early as a week after Canadian approval
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said she expects Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be approved by Health Canada shortly, and said these vaccines are expected to become available in the province as early as a week after approval. “The time is now to start having family conversations about how vaccination works and about how it helps keep people safe and healthy if you have young children in your home,” said Gordon.