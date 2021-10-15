Menu

Canada
October 15 2021 1:11pm
Government announces $64.4M expansion for Boundary Trails Health Centre

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Manitoba Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon announced a $64.4-million expansion plan for southern Manitoba’s Boundary Trails Health Centre.

