Manitoba’s top doctor grilled on why masks aren’t mandatory
When asked why requesting Manitobans to wear a mask is a recommendation and not mandatory as a potential fourth COVID-19 wave looms, the province’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said the level of risk is not yet high enough. When asked if the government could later be accused of being reactive rather than proactive, Roussin said the issue is that public health is looking at current risk levels and what’s required to control transmission.