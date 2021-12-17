Toronto police chief says senior officer who admitted stealing drugs should have been charged

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s police chief admits that a senior officer who admitted stealing drugs while on the job should have faced charges.

Veteran homicide detective Paul Worden quietly retired from the Toronto Police Service last January. Two weeks later, a report in the Toronto Star revealed that he had been forced to retire after he was caught stealing opioids from lockers where evidence was kept.

In exchange for giving a statement to investigators with professional standards about how he stole evidence due to an addiction to prescription painkillers which started when he was injured on the job, the detective was not charged.

Read more: Former Toronto detective admits to taking seized opioids from police lockers for personal use

On Friday, in an interview with Global News, Toronto police Chief James Ramer said the decision to not charge Worden was a mistake.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s being investigated now by the OPP. I think it was a focus on wellness by our folks that were involved and I think, again, well-intentioned, but it’s not the way to go,” Ramer said.

“You know, we have to make sure that we’re consulting with Crown attorneys and taking the proper steps to make sure people are held accountable. ”

Ramer said after discussions with Worden’s counsel, a deal was formed and after that there wasn’t an opportunity to charge him based on the agreement.

But Ramer said Friday that he “absolutely” should have been charged.

Worden’s lawyer told Global News at the time that he was pleased the Toronto Police Service was taking a progressive approach to the issue, dealing with Worden’s confession through a medical lens.

2:21 Veteran Toronto homicide detective admits to stealing drugs from evidence locker Veteran Toronto homicide detective admits to stealing drugs from evidence locker – Feb 18, 2021

Ramer said a policy change has since been made so that the Crown would be consulted in a similar situation.

Story continues below advertisement

Ramer, who was not involved in the decision to not charge Worden, said surveillance cameras have now been placed in every evidence locker in the city.

Ramer added that had Worden been charged, there would’ve been an opportunity for accountability.

“Quite often when you charge people, you’re actually able to more effectively utilize the wellness provision because they will want to demonstrate, and their counsel will want to demonstrate, that they’re seeking treatment, that they’re getting help to get the best results at trial,” he said.

An OPP investigation into the way the situation was handled is underway and Ramer said he will look at implementing any recommendations that come from the report.