Canada

A ‘first of its kind’ art show hits downtown Edmonton

By Ciara Yaschuk Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 7:26 pm
The Intermission show of painting-like photos at Edmonton's Saddlery Gallery is pictured on Dec. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
The Intermission show of painting-like photos at Edmonton's Saddlery Gallery is pictured on Dec. 17, 2021. Ciara Yaschuk / Global News

It’s a unique art exhibit: a gallery full of canvases that look like paintings, but are photographs.

Two local artists, Hailey Poole and Adrien Veczan have teamed up to create Intermission, an idea started with a re-creation of an Edward Hopper painting. After the first print was created nine more followed.

After 3 years of work, Poole is excited to finally show off the masterpieces.

Read more: Vancouver photographer creates tribute to frontline workers with ‘broken spoon art’

“This is our first ever showing of this, so none of these have been seen in real life,” said Poole. “We have showed a few people online and have had a good response to that.

“But seeing them in real life is more impactful.”

All ten photographs were shot locally and even the models are from Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Public Library presents Capital City Art event' Edmonton Public Library presents Capital City Art event
Edmonton Public Library presents Capital City Art event – Nov 19, 2021

“All of the photos you see were in different parts of Edmonton, using different heritage sites,” said Poole. “They just so happened to work really well with the originals.”

The photos capture loneliness, which is where the name Intermission came from.

Read more: Canadian wildlife photographer wins prestigious prize

“All the characters in our images and hoppers, are kind of anti-moments,” said Veczan. “It’s moments between more climatic actions. So instead of showing something happening, you can kind of imply something happened before and something will happen again, but we are catching people in a pause.”

The beautiful thing about the photos is everyone will come up with their own idea of what they think the images mean.

“I think they are just really interesting, too. You can’t have a wrong idea of them,” said Poole. “You can look at them, and come up with our own story and I think they are really inspiring.”

Click to play video: 'New life for Edmonton’s Graphic Arts Building' New life for Edmonton’s Graphic Arts Building
New life for Edmonton’s Graphic Arts Building – Sep 30, 2021

“This is art where the meaning varies depending on the viewer,” Veczan noted. “There is no way you can not get it because there is a very personal meaning.”

The show opens for the first time to the public Friday at 5pm at the Saddlery Gallery. You have until January 9th to book a viewing. Sundays are open to the public and free of charge.

