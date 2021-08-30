Edmonton Arts Council celebrates special anniversary with the community

The Edmonton Arts Council turned 25 this year. To celebrate, the organization wanted to give back to the people who have supported and helped make Edmonton’s art community outstanding.

Over the next 12 weeks — until Nov. 7 — the I HEART EDMONTON scavenger hunt is happening. It encourages the public to get out and explore the talent in and around the city, and share their experience on social media.

“People take selfies in front of the beautiful murals in Edmonton and public art that they don’t necessarily know the meaning behind it. This is a way to take a deeper diver in the art and arts in Edmonton,” Edmonton Arts Council business manager Danny Ross said.

Story continues below advertisement

When people stumble upon beautiful art, music or even sculptures and murals, they’re encourage to take a selfie and share it online using #iheartedmonton. They will be entered in to win prizes. More than $10,000 in prizes will be given away. Prizes include tickets to local events, items from your favourite collection and unique pieces, such as jewelry or sculptures by your favorite local artist.

One local musician in the city Josh Krushel is happy to see a contest like this supporting artists of all kinds.

“The heritage of us in the city, it’s amazing. And I just know there is a huge arts scene in Edmonton. It’s amazing and it’s not just music but art and dance and theatre. All of those things are happening in the city and it’s really special for us, especially us younger musicians who are able to be a part of that.”

Read more: Edmonton arena art

Being able to get out and play in front of an audience and the public again is truly a feeling Krushel missed.

“We’ve been playing in our rooms and our basements for however long. It’s been the most amazing thing this summer to be able to get back out there and play and people seem to enjoy it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We've been playing in our rooms and our basements for however long. It's been the most amazing thing this summer to be able to get back out there and play and people seem to enjoy it."

Story continues below advertisement

Next time you are walking around in the evening or enjoying the last little bit of summer, keep those eyes and ears open. You will be surprised what you may come across.

“Venues can pop up and we can play and people can listen and it keeps our scene vibrant and lively,” said Krushel.