Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 27 2021 8:00pm
01:40

Edmonton Arts Council marks 25 years in the city

Many consider Edmonton’s art scene to be one of the best in Canada, and this year the driving force behind that vibrant community is turning 25. Ciara Yaschuk has more on the Edmonton Arts Council’s notable milestone.

Advertisement

Video Home