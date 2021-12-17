Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ministry of Labour to conduct COVID-19 inspection blitz at Ontario businesses Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2021 3:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Efforts to limit spread of Omicron over holiday season in Ontario' Efforts to limit spread of Omicron over holiday season in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Provinces across the country are trying to blunt the surge of the Omicron variant. In Ontario, booster shots have been accelerated and rapid tests are being handed out for free. Marianne Dimain has more.

TORONTO — Ontario will embark on an inspection blitz at businesses tomorrow to ensure they’re following public health measures as COVID-19 cases surge.

The Ministry of Labour says 150 provincial offences officers will be deployed across Ontario.

They’ll focus their efforts on big box stores, bars, salons and other high-risk settings, ensuring businesses are enforcing distancing requirements, checking vaccine certificates and following other health rules.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford, Dr. Kieran Moore to make announcement Friday

The ministry says officers are to take an “education-first approach” to enforcement, but won’t hesitate to fine repeat offenders and those willfully flouting the rules.

Trending Stories

Ontario is currently dealing with a wave of COVID-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is thought to be between four and eight times more infectious than the Delta variant that drove the last wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says data from recent inspections shows most businesses are following public health rules.

Click to play video: 'Ontario modelling warns of substantial growth in Omicron cases' Ontario modelling warns of substantial growth in Omicron cases
Ontario modelling warns of substantial growth in Omicron cases
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario Coronavirus tagMinistry of Labour tagOntario businesses tagOntario Ministry of Labour tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers