No injuries reported after small earthquake in B.C. early on Friday

A small earthquake struck off the British Columbia coast early Friday.

Earthquakes Canada says the magnitude 3.8 quake happened at 4:13 a.m. in the Strait of Georgia about 40 kilometres southwest of Vancouver.

A map by Earthquakes Canada shows the location of a small shake in B.C. on Fri. Dec. 17, 2021. Earthquakes Canada

Some B.C. residents took to social media to report being woken up by light shaking for about 15 to 20 seconds, but the agency says no reports of damage have been made and none are expected.

This was the 45th significant earthquake the agency has reported in the province this year.

Natural Resources Canada says the region where Friday’s quake happened is a seismically active area, where about 400 quakes occur each year between Vancouver Island and Seattle.

The U.S. Geological Survey, which measured the same quake at magnitude 3.6, says the earthquake happened at a depth of 17.3 kilometres.