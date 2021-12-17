Manitoba female teacher charged with sexually exploiting St. Norbert Collegiate student

Send this page to someone via email

A former teacher at a south Winnipeg high school has been charged with sexually exploiting one of her students.

Winnipeg police said they began investigating a female teacher at St. Norbert Collegiate in April after hearing reports about possible historical sexual exploitation incidents spanning from 2015 to 2018.

The sex crimes unit said it interviewed the victim, who was 15 when the events began.

Chastity Jenna Deah Findlay, 36, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a person under 16 and luring a person under 18.

She has been released “by way of Crown Consent as per the Criminal Code,” police said Friday.

