Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba female teacher charged with sexually exploiting St. Norbert Collegiate student

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 12:23 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey / Global News

A former teacher at a south Winnipeg high school has been charged with sexually exploiting one of her students.

Winnipeg police said they began investigating a female teacher at St. Norbert Collegiate in April after hearing reports about possible historical sexual exploitation incidents spanning from 2015 to 2018.

The sex crimes unit said it interviewed the victim, who was 15 when the events began.

Trending Stories

Read more: Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say

Chastity Jenna Deah Findlay, 36, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a person under 16 and luring a person under 18.

She has been released “by way of Crown Consent as per the Criminal Code,” police said Friday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagWinnipeg Police Service tagSex Crimes Unit tagSt. Norbert Collegiate tagChastity Jenna Deah Findlay tagfemale sexual assault tagst norbert collegiate teacher tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers