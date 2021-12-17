SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Dry county: No rapid tests at Ottawa LCBOs on Friday morning

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 10:22 am
An LCBO worker holds a sign telling customers there are no rapid COVID-19 tests at the Bank Street and Walkley Road location on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
An LCBO worker holds a sign telling customers there are no rapid COVID-19 tests at the Bank Street and Walkley Road location on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. via David Brennan / @BrennanDavidN on Twitter

Residents lined up Friday morning outside LCBOs across Ottawa in hopes of taking home a free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kit, only to be turned away en masse when they were told the tests hadn’t arrived yet.

The LCBO announced Thursday that seven locations across the nation’s capital would start handing out the rapid antigen tests the following day.

But residents took to social media with photos of long lineups and complaints that the tests weren’t there in time for the stores’ openings.

The LCBO told Global News in a statement that Friday is the first day tests will “start” to be available at stores across the province but made no guarantees that all stores would receive shipments on that initial day.

“We expect most stores will receive supplies today, but cannot confirm exact arrival times at each location and do expect our limited supply to go quickly. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” the LCBO said.

The seven announced locations for distribution are:

  • Bank Street and Walkley Road
  • Carling Avenue and Woodroffe Road
  • Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue
  • Gloucester — Blair Road and Ogilvie Road
  • Nepean — Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road
  • Nepean — Strandherd Drive and Greenbank Road
  • Orléans — Innes Road and Tenth Line Road

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, also said Thursday that Ottawa is expected to get 10 other community distribution sites for rapid tests starting Dec. 21.

Mayor Jim Watson said he hoped to work with the province to move that date up.

