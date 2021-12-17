Dry county: No rapid tests at Ottawa LCBOs on Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Residents lined up Friday morning outside LCBOs across Ottawa in hopes of taking home a free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kit, only to be turned away en masse when they were told the tests hadn’t arrived yet.

The LCBO announced Thursday that seven locations across the nation’s capital would start handing out the rapid antigen tests the following day.

But residents took to social media with photos of long lineups and complaints that the tests weren’t there in time for the stores’ openings.

@fordnation @LCBO @celliottability @JoelHardenONDP WHERE ARE THE RATS?! This is the current line outside the Ottawa LCBO of people waiting for access to RATS they don’t have them and don’t know where the truck is! #FreeTheRATs #getittogether pic.twitter.com/eBLHWQgsJD — Lindsay Sherban (@lindsaysherban) December 17, 2021

The LCBO told Global News in a statement that Friday is the first day tests will “start” to be available at stores across the province but made no guarantees that all stores would receive shipments on that initial day.

“We expect most stores will receive supplies today, but cannot confirm exact arrival times at each location and do expect our limited supply to go quickly. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding,” the LCBO said.

The seven announced locations for distribution are:

Bank Street and Walkley Road

Carling Avenue and Woodroffe Road

Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue

Gloucester — Blair Road and Ogilvie Road

Nepean — Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road

Nepean — Strandherd Drive and Greenbank Road

Orléans — Innes Road and Tenth Line Road

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, also said Thursday that Ottawa is expected to get 10 other community distribution sites for rapid tests starting Dec. 21.

Mayor Jim Watson said he hoped to work with the province to move that date up.

