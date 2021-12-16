Saskatoon Hilltops lose only 4 players to graduation

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 season was a challenging one for the Saskatoon Hilltops, a team that has grown accustomed to being the team to beat.

But this year, during the regular season, the Hilltops lost both regular-season games to their provincial rivals, the Regina Thunder. However, they were able to rebound to beat them in the playoffs in Regina to claim the Prairie Football Conference title.

That earned the Blue and Gold another rematch with the Langley Rams. However, the Hilltops did not prevail in that game, ending their streak of national championship victories at six.

“It’s been tough, the sting hasn’t left,” Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said.

“In the end, it’s on me. We didn’t play great football consistently. We never played a 60-minute game. So I have to coach better; I have to do a better job of preparing these players and getting them ready. You know we have to get bigger, stronger and mentally tougher.

“If we do all that, with 21 starters coming back, it’s got to be a better product.”

This past weekend at their year-end luncheon, the Hilltops graduated four players from their roster. These included defensive back Jared Giddings and the two bookends to their offensive line: Jonathan Chisolm and Mason Ochs.

All of them said they will cherish their time as a Topper.

“It’s life-changing,” Ochs said. “Just coming here fresh out of high school, growing up in Saskatoon. You come here, they teach you how to be an adult. Kind of teach you how to go about life. Teach you the right way.”

“The vibe is just absolutely there,” Chisholm added. “Everyone likes to connect with each other, talk to each other, and make sure everyone is on the same path.”

“You make these friendships, but everything has a time,” Giddings said. “You know, it’s changed my life, but I can’t wait to move forward and move on but it’s just a great experience.”

And the player that Sargeant referred to as a trailblazer, linebacker Emmarae Dale, was the first female ever to play for the franchise.

“It’s awesome that it wasn’t just a come-and-go experience with nothing gained,” Dale said. “I’ve gained a whole family of people. Through the players, the coaches, the training staff, the directors, everybody. You have a whole army of support for life.

“There are not really words to describe how special that is.”

