Living Skies Indigenous Basketball League a slam dunk for youth in Saskatchewan

It took years of planning and the launch was delayed by the COVID pandemic, but this fall the Living Skies Indigenous Basketball League hit the courts across Saskatchewan.

The league provides a safe atmosphere where the youth of the province can come learn the sport and grow their skills both on and off the court.

“To see the athletes have a place where they can play, where it’s inclusive and it’s fun, and there’s workshops where we’re developing life skills beyond the court is really meaningful,” LSIBL manager Paige Crozon said. “I’m very fortunate to see these athletes playing and see our work really coming to fruition.”

A major driving force for the program’s success is accessibility – the league is free to play for anyone who wishes to sign up.

“We want to remove the barriers of entry to sport,” Crozon said. “So to provide access to basketball is one of the most meaningful parts, just to see them come in with a smile on their face and build those connections,” she continued.

“Our league is open to all athletes, so in the spirit of reconciliation we have athletes from all backgrounds coming in and participating, and to see those relationships being built and formed is really special.”

Inclusion is something that the young players have enjoyed throughout their time playing in the league.

“It feels really awesome,” junior player Shiah Tanton said. “I really like making friends with people.”

More than 500 players are registered to play in the LSIBL this season, which is split between two age groups. The juniors season runs from the fall until spring and features kids aged 11-14, while the senior season runs from the spring until summer featuring athletes aged 15-17.

“Coming to play basketball is the draw, but the relationships that are formed and the skills that sport brings out are really what is meaningful and important to our organization,” Crozon said. “We want them to be able to develop those communication skills, the leadership skills, the discipline and hard work that sport innately brings and draws out of you.”

The league is propelled by the strength, time and effort put forth by their army of volunteers, something Crozon says makes the league what it has become.

“Our volunteer coaches make a world of difference to our athletes, they come in once a week to run the practices, plus whatever games, and give their time, energy and knowledge to these athletes,” she said. “That’s the feedback that I get continuously from parents and athletes is how much they appreciate their coach, and how much their coach is a role model.”

One such volunteer is 16-year-old Willow Tanton, daughter of league co-founder Mike Tanton.

The high school basketball stand-out has been playing on her high school’s senior team since she was in Grade 9. She says she enjoys passing on her love and knowledge of the game to the province’s youth as she spends hours every week volunteering in multiple rolls.

“I like helping out in the community, it means a lot to me,” Tanton said. “Just being around basketball is nice, it’s like a mood lifter. So, whenever I’m sad I just go, ‘it’s OK, wait until Saturday,’ go and coach, ref, score-keep, just meet a bunch of young kids and try to help them.”

The role model title isn’t something that Tanton takes lightly, nor is it something that she just leaves on the court.

“I know a lot of (the players) personally because I have to help them a lot, whether it’s picking them up from their houses, or going and meeting them places, or riding on the bus with them,” she said. “I’ve had girls come up to me and say, ‘can you help me with this,’ it’s not even basketball related and I’m just like ‘of course I’ll help you, I’d love to,’ it’s just really nice to kind of be like that big sister.”

After immersing her self so deeply in the mentorship role Tanton has had a first-hand look at how successful the league’s inaugural season has gone, something that has her excitement level built up even higher for when the senior season begins in the spring.

“Just playing high school basketball is nice of course, but just being able to play outside of that too, it’s so awesome,” she said. “Especially in a league that’s kind of made for kids like me, who grew up with (basketball), who are Indigenous, who don’t have a ton. So, it’s really exciting.”

