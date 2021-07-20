Global News at 10 Regina July 20 2021 7:31pm 01:55 Sea of orange in downtown Saskatoon to raise awareness on TRC Calls to Action The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) led over 100 people through downtown to raise awareness for the TRC calls to action. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045511/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045511/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?