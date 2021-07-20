Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
July 20 2021 7:31pm
01:55

Sea of orange in downtown Saskatoon to raise awareness on TRC Calls to Action

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) led over 100 people through downtown to raise awareness for the TRC calls to action.

Advertisement

Video Home