Canada
September 30 2021 4:43pm
01:48

Indigenous lacrosse player uses sport to educate

Halifax Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson is an all-star Indigenous lacrosse player and educator. He uses the sport of lacrosse to teach students about the game – as well as Indigenous history, culture and their spiritual beliefs.

