1st woman to play for Saskatoon Hilltops hopes she’s not the last in CJFL

Emmarae Dale was speechless, at first, when asked about her time with the Saskatoon Hilltops.

The 23-year-old trailblazer broke into the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) as the first female player in its history.

“It was one of the hardest things I think I could have ever done and it wasn’t easy at times, but … the most rewarding thing ever,” Dale said.

“Of course, you have good days and bad days, but I came out not only a better football player but also a better person.… There’s just something so special about the team. I learned so much and it was such a rewarding experience.

“Being the winningest team in the CJFL … it for sure added a little bit to the pressure but it was, honestly, just really cool and humbling.”

Dale joined the Hilltops’ roster after a career as a linebacker with the Saskatoon Valkyries, helping the Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) team win championships in 2016 and 2019.

“It was definitely different. Definitely had to take some time to adjust to the size and strength of male athletes compared to female athletes. It was tough. It was challenging but, I think, I actually settled in pretty quickly, faster than I thought,” she said.

“It was a really cool feeling and just incredible to know that I could run and compete with them…. There was nothing easy about it but it was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.”

One of the memories she’ll cherish was her first game playing the Edmonton Huskies on Aug. 22.

“Before you actually make that first tackle, there are so many jitters and nerves, but once you get that first hit out of the way, it’s ‘OK, you can breathe now. You can just relax, just play football,’” Dale said.

“It was a really surreal and incredible feeling actually playing and … it’s not just a dream. It was a legit reality. It was a very, very cool feeling.”

Dale said her teammates welcomed her with open arms and she was part of the brotherhood in no time.

“They were welcoming from day one and never made me feel like I didn’t belong,” she said.

“The guys were awesome about me playing and really just took me under their wing right away. Even towards the end of the season, they would say a lot, ‘You’re just one of the boys now.’

“It was really cool to just to be part of the brotherhood and to know that I wasn’t taking away from that either. That was always something that was really important to me.”

0:56 1st female CJFL player reflects on season with Saskatoon Hilltops 1st female CJFL player reflects on season with Saskatoon Hilltops

She said her participation did prompt some adversity on social media.

“Especially when the news first came out … it was hard not to go down those rabbit holes of ‘what are people saying and commenting,’” Dale said.

“Some people had some harsh things to say.… You can’t be liked by everyone. There was definitely some clapbacks.

“It just made me want to play well and succeed even more. It was like … I have to show them that they’re wrong and that I did earn my spot and nothing was just given and it wasn’t a publicity stunt. I was a legitimate athlete that could play with the guys.”

Dale hopes she didn’t tackle the gender barrier for no reason.

“I know of some very talented, gifted, athletic women who are playing football and some up-and-coming stars. I think that there’s definitely the potential for more girls to be playing,” she said.

“I know I’m the first but I definitely hope I’m not the last.

“Have had girls come up to me after games and they say that they’re playing with their boys’ teams or their high school teams and whatnot, which is incredible. And it’s amazing to see that it’s growing and we’re making waves in the football world.”

CJFL commissioner Jim Pankovich called Dale a role model.

“Emmarae is the first woman to play in the CJFL. As the first, she is a role model for all those that will follow in her footsteps and she embraced that responsibility,” read a statement from Pankovich.

“She contributed both on and off the field in representing the Saskatoon Hilltops and the (CJFL).

“She demonstrated that there are many opportunities for women in football: players, coaches, referees or in administration.”

While she’s aged out of the CJFL, Dale is hoping to make Team Canada to play in Finland next year while also starting to coach.

“I started coaching the (Bishop James Mahoney High School) junior football team with my brother … this past fall and I love it. It’s so cool to pass on the passion for the sport to the upcoming athletes,” she said.

“No matter if I’m playing or what, I just hope I keep my foot in the door that way. It’s so cool to see athletes grow and learn and when that light bulb comes on … definitely something I would love to keep doing.”

The 2021 season ended for Saskatoon in the Canadian Bowl national semi-final against the Langley Rams by a score of 14-17 on Nov. 20 in B.C.

“It’s definitely bittersweet. I am sad because my time with the team is over now as well … but I’m also just really thankful and proud of the team for how far we did make it,” Dale said.

“It obviously sucks and not the result we wanted but still, I’m really proud.”