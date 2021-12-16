Menu

Entertainment

‘Survivor’ Season 41 finale: Toronto woman 1st Canadian to ever win

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com
Posted December 16, 2021 9:42 am
Erika Casupanan View image in full screen
Erika Casupanan. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2021 C

For the first time ever, a Canadian has won Survivor.

On Wednesday’s three-hour Season 41 finale, Torontonian Erika Casupanan took top prize, becoming the first Canadian winner in the reality series’ long-running history.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ contestants Erika Casupanan, Shan Smith on representing Canada

Casupanan won the US$1-million prize, beating out four other finalists to be crowned the season’s Survivor.

Originally from Niagara Falls, Ont., the 32-year-old communications manager tearfully pointed out in the finale that she was also one of the few women to win the show in recent years.

Over the previous 15 seasons of Survivor, 12 of the winners have been men.

Casupanan celebrated her win, which was announced to the cast and crew of the show back in May, following along with the broadcast on Twitter.

Trending Stories

Previous seasons have seen the winner announced in a live finale, months after the rest of the season was shot, but the show has had to adjust amid the pandemic.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ Season 41 premiere says goodbye to one of Jeff Probst's signature lines

After the episode aired, the show shared a special video message to Casupanan from her fellow castaways.

“You’re an icon in my eyes,” said one cast member, while another added, “You played an incredible game.”

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
