Update expected on B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway reopening timeline

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is set to give an update Wednesday afternoon on the Coquihalla Highway.

The highway, B.C.’s main link between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, has been shut down between Merritt and Hope since the first atmospheric river hit the province in mid-November.

Repairs are underway but the highway suffered extensive damage with sections of roads and bridges washed away.

About 20 sites are impacted along the route with about 130 kilometres of the road needing repairs.

“It’s really been a number of spectacular weeks of recovery reuniting every part of B.C., getting supply chains activated,” said B.C. Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming last week.

“It’s a result of a collaboration with the federal government, the local government and the First Nations government.”

Winter paving on the #Coquihalla this morning.

Repairs continue despite snowy conditions at locations impacted by #BCStorm.

More than 20 sites were damaged over about 130 km with intervals in between. pic.twitter.com/7opGJWnEAS — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 14, 2021

Repair crews have been working 24 hours a day since the initial damage, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

There are more than 300 workers on the recovery project.

Fleming is confident the route will be open to commercial traffic in early January. That will allow Highway 3 to be open to non-essential travel as well.

He is expected to update that timeline at the press conference Wednesday.

— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung