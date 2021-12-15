Truck driver who killed Ethan Boyer in crash to be sentenced in Manitoba courtroom

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba truck driver responsible for a fatal crash on the south Perimeter Highway in October of 2019 will be sentenced in a Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday.

Samuel Maendel pled guilty to careless driving causing death in connection to the crash near Brady Road on Oct. 25, 2019, killing 19-year-old Ethan Boyer.

The Crown and defence gave a joint recommendation of a $2,000 fine and a two-year driving ban.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that Maendel was driving a truck-trailer loaded with rocks eastbound on the south Perimeter Highway just before 9 a.m.

Boyer was driving in the eastbound left lane ahead of Maendel, on his way to a morning class at the University of Manitoba.

The court heard that Boyer and another truck driver in front of him had slowed down due to a vehicle that was partially blocking a lane ahead of them.

Maendel swerved into the right lane, where another truck was making a right turn onto Brady Road, before swerving back into the left lane, hitting Boyer’s vehicle from behind and crushing it between Maendel’s truck and the truck in front.

“It was not a survivable incident,” the Crown stated.

Road conditions were good that morning, Maendel had passed a breathalyzer test, and his cell phone records later showed there was no activity in his device during the time of the crash, said RCMP.

A collision reconstruction analyst estimated Maendel was going a minimum of 78 to 84 km/h at the time of impact.

A statement from a witness said he saw Maendel’s truck approaching in his rearview mirror and thought “he was driving like a dumbass.”

On Wednesday, Boyer’s mother and father Sue Zuk-Boyer and Dana Boyer, and older brother Reid Boyer, sat in the front row of the courtroom, while Maendel sat with his head down. The court heard 18 victim impact statements from the family and friends of Boyer.

The family held photos of Ethan and his mother wore an Interlake Lightning hockey jersey with Boyer’s No. 9 on the back.

Many of the statements described Boyer’s kindness and quick wit, as well as his love for hockey, online games and animals. The statements also described the “overwhelming feeling of sadness,” saying the family is broken, and has felt pain, emptiness and deep sorrow since losing their son and brother.

