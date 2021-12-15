Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton sports bar seeks person seen punching flat screen

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted December 15, 2021 1:47 pm
Man seen in video punching flat screen TV at EndZone Bar & Grill following Sunday's Grey Cup game . View image in full screen
Man seen in video punching flat screen TV at EndZone Bar & Grill following Sunday's Grey Cup game .

One of Hamilton’s most popular sports bars is asking the public for help in identifying a man who it says destroyed a flat-screen television Sunday night following the Tiger-CatsGrey Cup loss to Winnipeg at Tim Hortons Field.

In a video posted to the EndZone Bar and Grill’s social media channels, two men, who appeared to be dressed in Ticats gear, entered the foyer of the bar.

One of them then punches the flat screen.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigating shooting in Hamilton’s east end

“Unfortunately the two gentlemen in the video were not happy with the ‘The KNEE’ play in the Grey Cup and decided to take it out on our defenseless 75″ TV located in the front foyer,” the bar says in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ideally, we are looking to get a hold of the disgruntled fans ASAP and have a conversation about replacing the damaged screen.”

“Please contact us at The EndZone Bar & Grill if you have any information on the above video,” the post continues.

“We are just looking to replace the TV, nothing further.”

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sports tagTV tagGrey Cup tagVandalism tagTicats tagFans tagEndZone tagEndzone bar and grill tagflat screen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers