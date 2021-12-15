Hamilton sports bar seeks person seen punching flat screen

Send this page to someone via email

One of Hamilton’s most popular sports bars is asking the public for help in identifying a man who it says destroyed a flat-screen television Sunday night following the Tiger-Cats‘ Grey Cup loss to Winnipeg at Tim Hortons Field.

In a video posted to the EndZone Bar and Grill’s social media channels, two men, who appeared to be dressed in Ticats gear, entered the foyer of the bar.

One of them then punches the flat screen.

“Unfortunately the two gentlemen in the video were not happy with the ‘The KNEE’ play in the Grey Cup and decided to take it out on our defenseless 75″ TV located in the front foyer,” the bar says in a statement.

“Ideally, we are looking to get a hold of the disgruntled fans ASAP and have a conversation about replacing the damaged screen.”

“Please contact us at The EndZone Bar & Grill if you have any information on the above video,” the post continues.

“We are just looking to replace the TV, nothing further.”