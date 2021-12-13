Police investigating shooting in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they’re investigating a shots-fired incident late Sunday in Hamilton’s east end near the Centre on Barton.

Investigators have confirmed the rounds were fired in the area of Ottawa Street North and Barton Street East, just a kilometre east of Tim Hortons Field where the Grey Cup game was taking place.

“Through continued investigation, police believe multiple vehicles were involved in the incident,” Hamilton police said in a release on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to reach out to police or CrimeStoppers.

Did you see something? Hamilton Police are seeking assistance with a shooting investigation that happened last night near Ottawa Street North and Barton Street East in #HamOnt. Investigators believe two vehicles were involved. Read More: https://t.co/7QCgfJlI2w — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 13, 2021

Story continues below advertisement