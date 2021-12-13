Police investigating shooting in Hamilton’s east end

Police say they’re investigating a shots-fired incident late Sunday in Hamilton’s east end near the Centre on Barton.
Investigators have confirmed the rounds were fired in the area of Ottawa Street North and Barton Street East, just a kilometre east of Tim Hortons Field where the Grey Cup game was taking place.
“Through continued investigation, police believe multiple vehicles were involved in the incident,” Hamilton police said in a release on Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to reach out to police or CrimeStoppers.
