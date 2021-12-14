B.C. health officials to provide new modelling data amid Omicron concerns

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to unveil new modelling data on Tuesday afternoon as more cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are diagnosed in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT.

B.C. recorded more than 1,100 new cases of COVID over the weekend.

Officials reported Monday that 185 people were in hospital, with 72 of them in intensive or acute care.

Five more people died, pushing the total to 2,386 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 2,949 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province.

The Fraser Health region continues to have the highest active caseload at 850. One hundred five new cases were reported there in the last 24 hours alone, for a total of 342 new cases over three days.

Another 200 new cases are in the Interior Health region for a total of 529 there, and 202 new cases were reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 565.

Vancouver Island saw 307 new cases for a total of 764, while Northern Health detected 78 new cases for a total of 240.

The University of Victoria has cancelled all in-person exams for the remainder of the month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus that include the Omicron variant.

Four cases of the variant were confirmed on Monday in a joint release from the university and Island Health, among a cluster of 124 cases associated with people who attended off-campus events.

More cases of the variant are expected, officials said.

This story will be updated following the 1:30 p.m. PT news conference.