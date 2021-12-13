University of Victoria cancels in-person exams due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Victoria has cancelled all in-person exams for the remainder of the month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

The university said in a statement it made this decision in consultation with Island Health and officials said they are seeing a “new trend” in COVID-19 cases.

In an effort to combat this rise, students will be writing exams “online or in another format.” Instructors will be contacting students individually with information on how assessments will be proceeding, the university said.

Students are also reminded not to come to campus for any reason if they feel unwell.

Meanwhile, all on-campus student, administrative and support services, research centres, labs and on-campus study spaces will continue to remain open and operate with COVID-19 safety plans in place.

However, on-campus, in-person social events for employees and students, including holiday parties and other social gatherings, must be cancelled or postponed until further notice, the university said.