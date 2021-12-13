SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

University of Victoria cancels in-person exams due to rise in COVID-19 cases

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'University of Victoria and police attempt to crack down on weekend parties' University of Victoria and police attempt to crack down on weekend parties
The University of Victoria and Saanich Police are taking unprecedented steps to curb the weekend partying on campus. They say most of the partiers are not UVic students, and have been becoming more reckless and out of control. But as Kylie Stanton reports, some blame the university for letting the situation get out of control – Nov 5, 2021

The University of Victoria has cancelled all in-person exams for the remainder of the month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

The university said in a statement it made this decision in consultation with Island Health and officials said they are seeing a “new trend” in COVID-19 cases.

In an effort to combat this rise, students will be writing exams “online or in another format.” Instructors will be contacting students individually with information on how assessments will be proceeding, the university said.

Students are also reminded not to come to campus for any reason if they feel unwell.

Click to play video: 'Uvic campus party raises questions about COVID-19 safety' Uvic campus party raises questions about COVID-19 safety
Uvic campus party raises questions about COVID-19 safety – Sep 6, 2021

Read more: Unruly parties at University of Victoria prompt police take unprecedented step

Meanwhile, all on-campus student, administrative and support services, research centres, labs and on-campus study spaces will continue to remain open and operate with COVID-19 safety plans in place.

However, on-campus, in-person social events for employees and students, including holiday parties and other social gatherings, must be cancelled or postponed until further notice, the university said.

