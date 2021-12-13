B.C. reports five deaths and 1,129 new COVID-19 cases over three days

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in British Columbia are reporting five deaths and 1,129 new cases of COVID-19 in the past three days.

The bulk of the infections — 415 — were detected Saturday, while 365 were detected Sunday and 349 on Monday.

The province will provide an update on the number of Omicron infections Tuesday.

There are 2,949 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province.

The Fraser Health region continues to have the highest active caseload at 850. One hundred five new cases were reported there in the last 24 hours alone for a total of 342 new cases over three days.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 200 new cases in the Interior Health region for a total of 529 and 202 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region for a total of 565.

Vancouver Island saw 307 new cases for a total of 764, while the Northern Health region detected 78 new cases for a total of 240.

3:59 Federal COVID modelling data shows potential for COVID cases to surge Federal COVID modelling data shows potential for COVID cases to surge

A total of 185 people are in hospital, down from 211 last Friday. Of those, 72 remain in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has reported 223,142 total cases of the virus, while 2,386 people have died. Three of the most recent deaths were in the Fraser Health region, and the other two were in the Northern and Island Health regions.

The province has delivered nearly 9 million doses of vaccine, and reports 89 per cent of eligible adults are fully-immunized. Fourteen per cent of adults have also received a third dose.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, 86.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians — including children over the age of five — had received their first dose.