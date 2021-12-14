Metro Vancouver snow causes crashes, power outages

Send this page to someone via email

Some residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to snow on Tuesday morning.

The snow appeared to fall and stick mostly in the areas of Surrey, Langley, the Tri-Cities, New Westminster, Richmond, Delta and Burnaby.

The snow is not expected to continue throughout the day but it will continue to rain.

However, the weather did cause some problems for motorists.

Cars spun out in Delta and Richmond and a few crashes were reported in Surrey.

Wet snow has certainly started sticking in #BurnabyBC. Give yourself lots of time to get around #bcstorm @GlobalBC ❄️ pic.twitter.com/AZlqQYI1om — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) December 14, 2021

About 5,000 customers in Surrey were also without power Tuesday morning after a tree came down on wires.

The snow is not expected to be an issue for the afternoon commute.