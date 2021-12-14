Menu

Metro Vancouver snow causes crashes, power outages

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 12:50 pm
Some residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to snow Tuesday morning, making for a very messy commute in some areas. The snow caused some accidents and power outages. Mark Madryga breaks it all down.

Some residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to snow on Tuesday morning.

The snow appeared to fall and stick mostly in the areas of Surrey, Langley, the Tri-Cities, New Westminster, Richmond, Delta and Burnaby.

The snow is not expected to continue throughout the day but it will continue to rain.

However, the weather did cause some problems for motorists.

Cars spun out in Delta and Richmond and a few crashes were reported in Surrey.

About 5,000 customers in Surrey were also without power Tuesday morning after a tree came down on wires.

The snow is not expected to be an issue for the afternoon commute.

