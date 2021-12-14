Menu

Health

Long-term care home inspections will soon begin under new Sask. government program

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 11:43 am
A new program launched by the Saskatchewan government will see long-term care home inspections take place over the next few months at multiple locations in the province. View image in full screen
A new program launched by the Saskatchewan government will see long-term care home inspections take place over the next few months at multiple locations in the province. File / Global News

A new Saskatchewan government program will see inspections take place at a number of long-term care homes over the next few months throughout the province.

On Tuesday, the government announced the launch of a new long-term care home inspections program that will see Ministry of Health inspectors visit 20 care homes.

Read more: Saskatoon woman calls for transparency following Ombudsman’s report into mother’s death

The government said in a release on Tuesday that the facilities were chosen “to reflect an urban-rural balance, and a range of small, medium and larger homes.”

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of residents and staff in our long-term care homes,” Seniors Minister Everett Hindley said in a statement.

“Along with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, we have enhanced our oversight of long-term care homes over the years. This inspections program is one more step in our efforts to help ensure that our seniors live safely and comfortably in their communities.”

Read more: Saskatchewan healthcare workers are overworked and ‘drowning’, union says

Inspections began on Tuesday and will be completed by the end of March 2022, according to the ministry. Once concluded, long-term care homes will be regularly inspected on a three-year cycle.

The ministry said the reviews will assess compliance with guidelines, regulations and policies that are required to be followed by Saskatchewan long-term care homes “in order to provide safe and effective care.”

There are 151 long-term care homes and 10 other facilities with long-term care beds in Saskatchewan.

