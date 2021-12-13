SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Guelph high school switching to remote learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 5:20 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Tam says community transmission of Omicron variant occurring in Ontario' COVID-19: Tam says community transmission of Omicron variant occurring in Ontario
While delivering her annual report on Monday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam acknowledged that there is 'community transmission' of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Ontario.

A Guelph high school is switching to remote learning until at least the winter break amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Upper Grand District School Board announced on Monday that all students at John F. Ross CVI will learn remotely from home for the rest of the week, with the exception of those attending specialized class placements.

Read more: COVID-19 Omicron variant suspected to have infected 9 Waterloo sports teams

The decision comes after the board reported that the school was dealing with eight confirmed COVID-19 cases and that 12 classes were closed.

With students switching to remote learning, teachers will be providing daily synchronous learning for the rest of the week.

If students require devices for remote learning, they can access them through the school.

Winter break is scheduled to begin on Dec. 18 with classes expected to resume on Jan. 2, 2022, but the board added it will communicate with all Ross students prior to the end of the break regarding the status of learning in the new year.

