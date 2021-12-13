SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 Omicron variant suspected to have infected 9 Waterloo sports teams

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Tam says community transmission of Omicron variant occurring in Ontario' COVID-19: Tam says community transmission of Omicron variant occurring in Ontario
COVID-19: Tam says community transmission of Omicron variant occurring in Ontario

Waterloo Public Health says there have been four confirmed COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant in the region connected to nine teams from the area, with more expected.

Over the weekend, the agency announced that there had been suspected cases connected to a pair of hockey teams that were suspected to be of the Omicron variant. The teams had recently travelled to Ajax, Markham and London.

Read more: Omicron COVID-19 variant linked to 2 hockey teams in Cambridge, Waterloo Public Health says

On Monday, Waterloo Public Health said there were now nine baseball or hockey teams with 14 suspected or confirmed Omicron cases.

The agency also said there are more than 500 high-risk contacts associated with these sports teams’ cases and clusters

“In suspected Omicron clusters and outbreaks, we are seeing rapid and extensive spread among contacts,” a release from the region stated.

“The large number of cases associated with these sports team clusters is further indication that Omicron is likely already spreading rapidly and extensively in our community, as it is doing elsewhere in Ontario.”

More to come.

