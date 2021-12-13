COVID-19 Omicron variant suspected to have infected 9 Waterloo sports teams

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says there have been four confirmed COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant in the region connected to nine teams from the area, with more expected.

Over the weekend, the agency announced that there had been suspected cases connected to a pair of hockey teams that were suspected to be of the Omicron variant. The teams had recently travelled to Ajax, Markham and London.

On Monday, Waterloo Public Health said there were now nine baseball or hockey teams with 14 suspected or confirmed Omicron cases.

The agency also said there are more than 500 high-risk contacts associated with these sports teams’ cases and clusters

“In suspected Omicron clusters and outbreaks, we are seeing rapid and extensive spread among contacts,” a release from the region stated.

“The large number of cases associated with these sports team clusters is further indication that Omicron is likely already spreading rapidly and extensively in our community, as it is doing elsewhere in Ontario.”

